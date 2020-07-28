KBI called to assist in homicide investigation involving Medicine Lodge woman

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Medicine Lodge Police Dept. and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation involving a Medicine Lodge woman who was found dead Monday afternoon.

The Medicine Lodge Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Just before 1:50 p.m., a family member called 911 after finding 61-year-old Joyce A. Foulkrod deceased inside her home at 3 Whitney Ln., in Medicine Lodge. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe Foulkrod’s death was a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team were on the scene in Medicine Lodge Monday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

