HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tabor College community continues to mourn the loss of two students who died early Sunday morning in a car crash.

College leadership says they’ve been trying to do a lot of listening this week: listening to the students, staff and faculty that knew the young men.

Christopher Castillo of Tustin, California, and Johnethon Aviles of Paso Robles, California, were involved in a single-car crash near Indigo Rd. and 130th in the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 17.

A third passenger, Jonathan Medina, was also in the vehicle and transported to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition.

Memorials have been put up to remember the young men. Castillo was planning to go into criminal justice after graduation, while Aviles was preparing for a career involving agriculture.

Tabor’s football coach, Mike Gardner, is focusing on their selflessness.

“They were two of the most unselfish players that I have had. Ever. They played their roles very well. I could ask either of them to do anything on any particular week. They were more than happy to do that. And they’re gravely going to be missed,” Gardner said.

A campus memorial is currently being planned. Coach Gardner is planning to honor the two player’s numbers, 36 and 40, in the upcoming season.