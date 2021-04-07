Teen killed in 2-car crash in northeast Kansas

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after a Wednesday morning crash that shut down U.S. Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Phillip Theodore Harrison, 19, of St. Marys, died in the crash, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Harrison was driving a Toyota Camry west on Highway 24 when his tires slipped off the roadway on the right edge.

The patrol said Harrison tried to overcorrect and went into the eastbound lanes, where a Dodge Ram hit his car. The Ram driver had minor injuries after the wreck.

Emergency crews shut down Highway 24 between Belvue and Wamego while they worked at the scene. They took Harrison to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.