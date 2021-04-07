Teen killed in 2-car crash in northeast Kansas

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after a Wednesday morning crash that shut down U.S. Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Phillip Theodore Harrison, 19, of St. Marys, died in the crash, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Harrison was driving a Toyota Camry west on Highway 24 when his tires slipped off the roadway on the right edge.

The patrol said Harrison tried to overcorrect and went into the eastbound lanes, where a Dodge Ram hit his car. The Ram driver had minor injuries after the wreck.

Emergency crews shut down Highway 24 between Belvue and Wamego while they worked at the scene. They took Harrison to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories