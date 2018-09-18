Teen killed in rollover accident in Thomas County

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a teen was killed in a rollover accident Monday around noon.

It happened on County Road 11 and County Road H about 10 miles south of Levant

The patrol said a 2004 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 17-year-old Reata Pinkerton of Russell Springs, was southbound on County Road 11 when the car left the roadway. The driver overcorrected. The car came back to the road and entered a ditch before rolling a number of times.

The driver was pronounced dead. The highway patrol report said the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

