Teen killed in rollover accident in Thomas County
COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a teen was killed in a rollover accident Monday around noon.
It happened on County Road 11 and County Road H about 10 miles south of Levant
The patrol said a 2004 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 17-year-old Reata Pinkerton of Russell Springs, was southbound on County Road 11 when the car left the roadway. The driver overcorrected. The car came back to the road and entered a ditch before rolling a number of times.
The driver was pronounced dead. The highway patrol report said the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.
