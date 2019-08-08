Teenager arrested as suspect in Dodge City School threat investigation

Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One Kansas school district is already dealing with a threats to the school, before doors to students even open.

Dodge City Police got a call around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning, from a concerned parent about a possible threat of violence to the high school.

Officers immediately responded and followed up on the information provided.

DCP officers investigated and arrested a 13-year-old high school student as a suspect. The child could be charged with criminal threat.

If so, those criminal threat charges will be filed with the Ford County attorney’s office.

