Teenager injured in shooting near KCK elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A teenager is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas.

WDAF-TV reports that the shooting happened Tuesday near Hazel Grove Elementary School. Police responding to calls about shots fired found a male teenager on the sidewalk near the school. Police say his injuries are potentially life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

The school went into lockdown after the shooting. In a letter to families, the school said no children were in danger but some students witnessed the incident.