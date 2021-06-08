Teenager injured in shooting near KCK elementary school

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A teenager is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas.

WDAF-TV reports that the shooting happened Tuesday near Hazel Grove Elementary School. Police responding to calls about shots fired found a male teenager on the sidewalk near the school. Police say his injuries are potentially life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

The school went into lockdown after the shooting. In a letter to families, the school said no children were in danger but some students witnessed the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories