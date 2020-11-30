Teens involved in high-speed chase, rollover at Emporia roundabout

Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A chase in Emporia involving several teens reached speeds of 100 mph and ended when the vehicle hit a roundabout and rolled.

Emporia police said officers with the department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit early Saturday just after midnight in the 2000 block of 6th Ave.

Officers reported that the vehicle failed to stop at traffic lights located at W. 6th Ave. and Prairie Street, Highway 50 and Industrial Road, and Highway 50 and Graphics Arts Road.

The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old girl from Emporia. Four other teens were inside.

All occupants refused medical care.

