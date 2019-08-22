Telecom companies aide attorneys general to protect Americans from illegal robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twelve of the largest telecommunications companies have agreed to adopt a set of principles with the interest in helping the state attorneys general protect Americans from illegal robocalls.

The companies such as AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Windstream are involved in the coalition.

The group of state attorneys general and industry representatives have been working together since August 2018.

“One of the most frequent topics that comes up as I travel across Kansas,” says Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, “is the explosion of unwanted and often illegal robocalls and how how we can stop them.”

Schmidt believes that any meaningful solution must be a “two-pronged” approach involving both technology and law enforcement. “Because technology has enabled this harassment, we need technology to help stop it, and the principles outlined in today”s agreement are in step in the right direction,” added Schmidt.

The agreement, signed by Schmidt, 49 other attorneys general from other states and the District of Columbia, as well as representatives from the 12 telecom companies, outline a set of eight principles to fight illegal robocalls through both prevention and enforcement efforts.

Implement call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers. Make available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools. Implement technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source. Monitor their networks for robocall traffic. Know who their customers are so bad actors can be identified and investigated. Investigate and take action against suspicious callers – including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general. Work with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls. Require telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in trace-back identification.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division works to enforce do-not-call laws and protect Kansas consumers from being harassed and scammed by robocalls.

The nearly 48 billion robocalls made in 2018 made them the number one source of consumer complaints to the FTC and the FCC and resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in consumer losses.