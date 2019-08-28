The 2019 Kansas State of Labor Address and Economic Report Summary now available online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor have released the 2019 Kansas State of Labor Address and 2019 Kansas Economic Report Summary, which are now available online.

The report summaries contains highlights of the most important economic data for Kansas and each of the five local workforce areas, containing revised data from 2018.

Some of the highlights noted in the 2019 Kansas Economic Report Summary.

Kansas population increased in 2018 by 816 people to 2,911,505.

1,432,387 Kansas residents were employed in 2018, an increase of 7,663 from 2017, or 0.5%, a new state record.

From 2017 to 2018, the number of unemployed Kansans decreased by 4,156, or 7.7%, to 49,833 people, the lowest number of unemployed people since 1999.

Real average weekly wages increased in all 11 major industries in 2018.

Personal income grew by 3.2% in 2018, to $146 billion.

17 of the top 20 highest paying occupations in May 2018 were management or healthcare practitioners and technical occupations.

Kansas real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.9% from 2017 to 2018 to $152.3 billion.

Kansas export sales increased from 2017 to 2018 by 3.0% to $11.6 billion.

Civilian aircraft, engines and parts were the most exported product from Kansas during 2018, accounting for $2.2 billion in sales.

Mexico was Kansas’ largest trading partner, followed by Canada and Japan.

“In 2018, a record number of Kansas residents were employed, Kansas real GDP increased and Kansas export sales increased,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As we stabilize revenues, we should see continued good news for Kansas.”

“In 2018 Kansas population increased slightly, and we added over 10,100 private sector jobs, reaching a total of 1,157,500 private sector jobs,” said Delía García, Kansas Secretary of Labor. “Overall, I think we can say that the Kansas state of labor is positive and stable.”

To view the Kansas State of Labor Address and the 2019 Kansas Economic Report Summary go to our website www.dol.ks.gov under News and Alerts.