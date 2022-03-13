BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barn, a restaurant that cooks up homestyle Kansas cuisine in Burrton, has raised over $15,000 for the victims of the Cottonwood Complex Fire.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday, The Barn raised exactly $15,078.30 during their Cottonwood Complex Fire Relief Fundraiser on Saturday, March 12.

The Barn sold 727 specials, and after those were gone, The Barn gave 10% of sales to victims to raise $9,813.34, according to the Facebook post.

The Barn also posted on Facebook that due to the generosity of their customers, they raised an additional $5,264.96.

It is not too late to donate to the cause. You can donate in person at The Barn, located at 307 Dean St in Burrton, Kan. or online through their website. The Barn is accepting donations until Monday, March 14.