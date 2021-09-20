The Fly Kansas Air Tour is back: here’s the full schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fly Kansas Air Tour is back, and kicks off Thursday, September 23.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday to Saturday, September 25.

The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. Over 45 pilots have already registered to fly the Air Tour this year, visiting nine communities across Kansas during the three-day tour.

KDOT Director of Aviation, Bob Brock told the Kansas Capitol Bureau Thursday that this year’s tour is expected to be “the biggest one yet.”

“It’s very exciting to watch the industry grow. We really have put a heavy focus on those underserved populations that aren’t aware of career opportunities right in their backyard,” Brock said.

Highlights for this year include opportunities for students to learn from pilots and see their aircraft up close, a tour through an aviation manufacturer, community events, samples of local food and an opportunity to view new hangars and airport development.

“The Air Tour is our chance to introduce a future generation of leaders to aviation and celebrate the amazing contributions Kansas has made and continues to make on the aviation industry,” said Lindsey Dreiling, President of Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education.

This year’s events take place at the local airports in Wellington, Fort Scott, Allen County and Lawrence on Thursday, Sept. 23; Clay Center, Phillipsburg and Salina on Sept. 24; and Concordia, concluding with a private event at Wichita on Sept. 25.

