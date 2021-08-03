Galena Mining and Historical Museum needs assistance identifying people from old pictures

GALENA, Kan. (KSNF) – Galena Mining and Historical Museum officials are asking for the public’s help identifying pictures taken in the 1940s.

The museum said it is not often that they receive quality pictures from the past.

“And then from these, I took pictures and then enlarged the pictures is how we were,” said Linda Phipps, Galena Mining & Historical Museum volunteer director.

The pictures came from a family from Texas, and Phipps knows exactly what she wants to do with them.

“Eventually, we would like to print these photographs up and have them on display or in a nice folder so people can flip them and see family members or uh just see the soldiers in their uniforms and see how handsome they were,” Phipps says.

But before she does, she needs help from the community.

“Gotten several responses, so we have ID’d some of them, but we still have quite a few of the photographs, but we do need to know who these men were, and of course that would have been World War II,” Phipps said.

Often, family members pass away, leaving the pictures or slides behind.

“We’d like to honor these soldiers as best we can and display their photographs with a name attached so that families can come in and view them and know their histories being carried on,” Phipps added.

If you’d like to look at the photos or try to identify any of the people in them, they’re on the museum’s Facebook page.