The Kansas State Fair is officially here Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - It's that time of year again! The Kansas State Fair is in full swing and people all over Kansas are ready for some fun.

This year's theme for the fair is "Find Your Fun."

It's the first day of the Kansas State Fair and many people are roaming the fairgrounds eager to find good food, rides, livestock, and fun little animals.

This year, fair officials say there are some new things to do, some of them including guided tours through the fair ground barns, rides in Kiddie Land and the Butterfly Experience.

One fair goer says she's spending time at the fair Friday for a field trip.

"We're here because of this field trip for the state fair. And my favorite thing probably I've done is going to lunch," said Monet Charney, fair patron.

Friday night KC and the Sunshine Band will kick off the fair's concert series at 7:30.

For more details on the 2018 Kansas State Fair, click here.