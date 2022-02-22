EASTON, Kan. — People in one Leavenworth County community want to know what’s in the air.

Neighbors around Easton have complained since Sunday about fires at their local landfill, which are giving off a thick cloud of smoke. Various residents have voiced concerns about the smoke irritating their health and that fires at the landfill have happened before.

“It was bad. It was bad. The sky was just orange,” said Howard Crook, a lifelong Easton resident.

Flatland Excavating Landfill sits just across the ridge from Crook’s farm, perhaps a half-mile away, as the crow flies. Crook’s photos from Tuesday morning show the sky glowing brightly and filling with white smoke.

Residents report flames had burned at the landfill since the weekend. Crook said the smoke irritated his eyes and throat, as well as his wife’s, as they worked on their farm this weekend.

“It’s thick. It’s a heavy grey smoke. You can’t see through it,” Crook said. “It’s a burn your eyes kind of smell. It’s strong. I don’t know what’s in it. It’s strong, and it makes your throat get a little scratchy from.“

Shawn Britz, who operates Flatland Excavating Landfill, confirmed there had been fires there since the weekend. Britz told FOX4 his company was still licensed to operate a landfill on that property.

On Tuesday, Leavenworth County fire officials were there, working to douse the flames.

The landfill operates on a special use permit via Leavenworth County. FOX4 reached out to county commissioners from that district, as well as the local fire department, but calls weren’t returned Tuesday.

People around the small town said they’re tired of the smoke and flames, and they want something done.