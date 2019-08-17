The state of Kansas overpaid contractor millions of dollars under Brownback administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The government has been overpaying a literacy program millions of dollars.

An audit found the company that operates the Kansas Reading Roadmap program was getting money it was not entitled to under former Governor Sam Brownback’s administration.

The audit that discovered the incorrect payments began during Brownback’s tenure but was never finalized or released.

“Those dollars that are supposed to be for the most vulnerable families going at that high of a level essentially to subsidize two individuals, very frustrating to me, very inappropriate,” says Laura Howard, Secretary of DCF.

DCF has terminated the contract with the company.

This year the agency will directly fund schools that planned to offer the program.