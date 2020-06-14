‘They’re our future’: Two principals hold peaceful rally in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A rally in Valley Center brought a diverse group of demonstrators on Saturday for a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest. The peaceful rally was organized by two principals in the area.

The ‘Unity in the Valley rally’ started around 10 a.m. in LifePoint Church, located on 400 S Abilene Ave.

“They’re our future, we know that they’re the one s that are going to take this nation and make this better so we need them to advocate and we need them to be strong and not tolerate stuff that’s going on in the past and present and we need them for the future,” said Greg Lehr, Principal for Valley Center Intermediate School.

Guests included Valley Center Mayor Lou Cicirello, District 4 County Commissioner Lacey Cruse, U.S.D. 262 Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson, District 90 Kansas Representative Steve Huebert, District 31 Kansas Senator Carolyn McGinn, Valley Center Police Chief Lloyd Newman, Valley Center High School students Na’ilah Williams and Maliah Maus amongst others.

LATEST STORIES: