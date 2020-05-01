Third suspect arrested in death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested Jesse Sweeney Thursday evening. This is the third arrest in the homicide of Blake Mayes, 30, who was found on his porch suffering from a gunshot wound about a week ago. Mayes later died in the hospital.

On April 23, Wichita Police said they responded to a shooting call at a home in the 200 block of North Charles where there was a disturbance between Mayes, his girlfriend Bobbie Williams-Cox, 36, of Topeka, and acquaintances William Moore, 51, of Wichita, and Jesse Sweeney, 28, of Wichita. During the disturbance, someone shot Mayes.

Jesse Sweeney was at large until his arrest Thursday evening.

