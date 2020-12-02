Thomas County District Court makes temporary move

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Thomas County District Court is moving to a new location because of renovations. The move is temporary.

Instead of being inside the Thomas County Courthouse, district court offices will be at 1105 Taylor Avenue in Colby.

Thomas County District Court offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3-4, for the move. They will reopen at the temporary location Monday, Dec. 7.

The Kansas Supreme Court authorized the temporary relocation. The move allows for renovations to the courthouse. The district court offices will stay at the new location until a new judicial center being built next to the courthouse is ready.

There will not be any jury trials at the temporary location because it does not meet the guidelines for jury proceedings.

If Chief Judge Kevin Berens of the 15th Judicial District says a jury trial is necessary, he will have to submit a plan for an alternate location to the Office of Judicial Administration.

The 15th Judicial District includes Thomas, Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, and Wallace counties.