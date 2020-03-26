Three arrested in Cowley County residential robbery

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residential burglary at 13525 71st Road around noon Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found out three suspects ran from the scene after the homeowner came home and witnessed the burglary in progress. The homeowner blocked the individuals’ vehicle with his own, and the suspects got out and ran from the scene.

Cowley County Sheriff’s Deputies, assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cowley County Trackers, and the Winfield Police Department took three suspects into custody that afternoon.

The arrests include Jack O. Nelson III, 26, from Augusta, Ks. and Tyler A. Jarci, 30, from Augusta, Ks.