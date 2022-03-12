BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The occupants in a fatal crash in western Kansas on Saturday have been identified.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 43-year-old David Clements, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was driving a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. The passengers in his car included 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements and 7-year-old Harper Clements, all of Johnston, Iowa.

According to the KHP, around 3:30 p.m. David was headed westbound on U.S. Highway 54, eight miles west of Bucklin, when for an unknown reason he veered left and struck a 2018 Freightliner headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 54.

David was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition. Juno, Arabella and Harper were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured.