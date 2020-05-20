Three men charged with federal hunting violations at Fort Riley

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged three men with violating federal laws by hunting deer at Fort Riley in an area where explosives are discharged.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Wednesday that the men violated the hunting laws several times since 2015 by disregarding off-limit areas on the base. The charges are misdemeanors.

McAllister says the men would enter the base before daylight and leave after dark. Investigators recovered deer mounts, antlers, phone data, and equipment allegedly used to harvest eight whitetail deer.

The suspects include two men from Wamego and another from Watertown, New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories