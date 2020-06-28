Several injured after crash near 53rd and Hoover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left several people injured Saturday near 53rd St. N. Hoover. Officials say they received the call around 2:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation shows that we had two vehicles westbound at what appears to be highway rate of speed, at least per witnesses,” said Sgt. Michael Wint.

Wint says for unknown reasons, the two cars crashed sending one of the vehicles rolling into a ditch near the south side of 53rd just west of Hoover.

” At least two were ejected. Three out of that vehicle were transported in critical condition. There were minor injuries in the second vehicle,” said Sgt. Michael Wint.

He says three men were transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

