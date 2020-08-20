Three vehicle accident kills one in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a three vehicle crash on the northwest side of Hutchinson that has left one person dead Wednesday.

The three-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. at 56th Avenue and Hendricks Street.

Deputies say the accident involved a motorcycle and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were involved.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

