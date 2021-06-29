Thunderbirds join star-studded lineup for KC Air Show 4th of July weekend

The Air Force Thunderbirds perform a practice aerial demonstration, June 7, 2019, in preparation for the the Fort Wayne open house and Air Show at Fort Wayne International Airport, IN. (U.S Air Force Photo by Maj. Ray Geoffroy)

NEW CENTURY, Kan. (WDAF) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly into Kansas City for the holiday weekend. They announced Monday they were added to the lineup for the KC Air Show taking place on July 3-4 at New Century Air Center in New Century, Kansas.

The Thunderbirds join the Navy’s Blue Angels, Army’s Golden Knights and Marines AV-8Bs at the air show. Organizers say this is the first time the elite aerobatic teams have performed at the same event in Kansas City. More than two dozen other performers are also scheduled over the two-day event.

“As a result of a last-minute schedule change, the US Air Force will be joining the KC Air Show,” Kerry Floyd, KC Air Show Director, said. “This last-minute addition will allow the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels to be seen together in a one-time civilian-produced air show that is normally not possible.”

If you don’t have tickets, organizers said you won’t want to wait to buy yours online. There are 25,000 tickets available each day, and premium tickets already sold out for July 3. Remember to reserve your parking spot before the event online too.

A full schedule of events and other information about the KC Air Show is available online.