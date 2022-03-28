HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — TobyMac is coming to the Kansas State Fair and taking on the Nex-Tech Grandstand.

TobyMac is a high-energy hip-hop/rock/rap Christian music icon. According to his website, he has won “7 GRAMMY® Awards, 6 Gold Records from his solo career, an American Music award, twice named Artist of the year at the Dove Awards, BMI songwriter of the year and numerous other accolades to his credit.”

TobyMac’s performance will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Presale tickets launch Thursday, March 31 at 8 a.m. until Friday, April 1 at 8 a.m., when public tickets go on sale. Those will be on sale until Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $70, and each concert ticket will allow admission to the fair for that day.

$70 – Party Pit

$60 – ADA seating

$60 – Reserved seating

$30 – General admission

The Party Pit is a “standing pit that creates a cool and memorable concert experience for fans.”

For everyone out there in the world braving the elements, TobyMac has served up a musical invitation to stand firm and let go of the worry that can beat a soul down. To find strength in faith and love in family. “I want to write songs that move people toward each other, out of isolation and into dialog, I want to encourage people to rise up against the elements.” Kansas State Fair website

Children under the age of two will not require a ticket if they can sit on someone’s lap.

You can print your tickets at home, have them mailed to you, or you can pick them up at will call.

For additional information, you can go to the Kansas State Fair website or call the ticket office at 620-669-3618.