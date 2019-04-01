Toddler dies in fire in Kansas City, Missouri, home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - Authorities say a toddler has died in a fire in a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to Children's Mercy but didn't make it.

"We entered through a window, we found the boy. He had suffered some burns and smoke inhalation. We transported him to Children's Mercy and our crews did everything they could to try to save him, but unfortunately, he didn't make it," said Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker, Kansas City Fire Department.

The child's name and the cause of the blaze weren't immediately released.

Firefighters say there were smoke detectors inside the house, but they did not function properly.

"None of them were operational. It is very important to let people know we know that smoke detectors save lives, they increase your likelihood of surviving a fire by over half," said Walker.

