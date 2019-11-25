Toddler saved by Topeka USPS letter carrier

Kansas

by: KSNT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States Postal Service wants to recognize a Topeka letter carrier after he saved a toddler.

USPS said Josh Bush found a toddler on a home’s doorsteps while on his route on Saturday, Nov. 23. He heard the toddler crying and didn’t see anyone attending to the child.

Bush picked up the toddler in his coat and began searching for the parents. He didn’t see an adult looking for the child, so he called 911 and waited. A neighbor brought a blanket and the carrier took care of the child until first responders arrived.

“I’m just glad I was in the right place, at the right time,” Bush said.

USPS said the mother was downstairs and did not hear them knocking, and that Bush potentially saved the toddler’s life.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories