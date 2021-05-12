Topeka burglar steals TV, PS4 & more from Hoyt home, sheriff says

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in jail Wednesday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into a Hoyt home and stole electronics and an appliance.

Cory Jonathon Pruyser, 29, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Pruyser broke a window around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to get into a home at 110 W. 1st St. He stole a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a Playstation 4 and an electric sander, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Nicole Smith (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol found him with the stolen electronics in Topeka near the 5300 block of Southwest 10th Street, and took him into custody.

While arresting Pruyser, investigators also found Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka, who the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said had multiple outstanding warrants through the City of Topeka. Deputies arrested Smith on charges of possession of cocaine and brass knuckles they also said she had with her.