Topeka Correctional Facility moves prisoners after gas leak

Topeka Correctional Facility (Courtesy: KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that the Topeka Correctional Facility implemented temporary housing measures for 466 women housed at the facility.

The measures were necessary after the smell of natural gas was reported on the grounds and a leaking gas line was confirmed.

Crews from Kansas Gas Service, P1 Group, Inc., alongside TCF maintenance staff worked to repair the line throughout the night and that work is ongoing at this time. The cause of the leak is undetermined.

Overnight the women from five housing units were moved into temporary housing areas where gas service is online and the heating systems are functioning normally. These areas include the gymnasium, educational facilities, and other buildings. All the temporary housing areas are located within the secure perimeter of the facility.

