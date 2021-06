TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department said a home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

It happened around 4:51 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Murrow Court. A person near the home called in the fire.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside, but the fire caused minimal damage to a home nearby.

The Topeka Fire Department said the home was a total loss.

Officials believe someone may have been squatting in the house.