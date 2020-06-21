TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday morning.
Officers said they got a call to investigate an aggravated battery around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday. They responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Garfield Avenue.
When they got there officers found 55-year-old Terry Tignor dead from a gunshot injury.
The police department has not announced any arrests in connection with Tignor’s death.
Anyone with information about the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785)368-9400. Anonymous tips can called into Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.
LATEST STORIES:
- Topeka man killed in Saturday morning shooting
- T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storms possible this evening, severe risk higher for Father’s Day
- K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes
- KU tests student-athletes for COVID-19 before returning to scheduled activities
- Kansas brothers plead guilty to oil, gas fraud