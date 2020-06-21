Live Now
Topeka man killed in Saturday morning shooting

Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday morning.

Officers said they got a call to investigate an aggravated battery around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday. They responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Garfield Avenue.

When they got there officers found 55-year-old Terry Tignor dead from a gunshot injury.

The police department has not announced any arrests in connection with Tignor’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785)368-9400. Anonymous tips can called into Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

