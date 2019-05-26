Topeka OK's $33K settlement to officer, but doesn't say why
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka police officer who filed a grievance over discipline he received has been granted a settlement of nearly $33,000 by the Topeka City Council.
But Topeka's Capital-Journal reports that officials won't provide details about officer's complaint or why the city was compelled to pay the settlement.
The council voted 9-0 Tuesday to approve payment of the settlement to Officer Christopher Voelcker.
The newspaper filed a Kansas Open Records Act request to compel City Attorney Lisa Robertson to name Voelcker as the officer receiving the settlement.
But Robertson's office would not provide a copy of the grievance, saying that information fell under the umbrella of personnel records protected from release under the open records act.
Local News
