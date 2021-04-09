Topeka police: 1 pedestrian dead, another critically injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka said two people have been hit by at least one vehicle along Interstate 70, and one of them has died.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the area late Thursday night and found two people in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have not released the names of the victims or said whether the vehicles involved stayed on the scene of the fatal crash. Police closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.