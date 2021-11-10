Topeka police investigating death of toddler

Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a medical call in the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue regarding an unresponsive child. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response were also on the scene to give assistance.

“Life-saving measures” were used at the site according to a release from the department. The child was taken to a nearby hospital by AMR but was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this death is currently ongoing.

