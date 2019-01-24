Topeka police issue runaway bulletin for missing girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka police have issued a runaway bulletin for a Topeka teen. Her mother told KSNT News she believes the girl ran off with an older man.

Chloe Hunnicutt was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Topeka, police said. Chloe is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes.

“Officers followed her foot tracks in the snow from a house in the area to the street, where she may have gone into an awaiting vehicle,” Gretchen Koenen, police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

KSNT News has been in close contact with the girl’s mother, who told KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington she believes the girl took off with a 47-year-old man.

Police said they are investigating who the girl is with, but they have no information that leads them to believe she is in immediate danger.

“At this time we do not have any definitive answers on who this young lady is with. Our investigators and officers are following up on all leads and information,” Lt. Andrew Beightel told KSNT News. “We are following up on every bit of information and evidence we currently have to bring this girl back home to her family.”

Beightel said TPD considered an AMBER Alert in the case, but the case does not fit the criteria. The state criteria for an AMBER Alert requires:

There has been a child abduction;

The abducted child is 17 years of age or younger or an individual with a mental or physical disability;

There is reason to believe the victim is in imminent danger, serious bodily injury or death;

There is sufficient information to disseminate to the general public, which could assist in the safe recovery of the victim and/‌or the apprehension of a suspect.

This is the 28th runaway report in Topeka so far this year, Beightel said. In all of 2018, there were 134 reports.

Police said information on the girl’s whereabouts should be made by calling Scott Dickey, detective, at 368-0929 or sdickey@topeka.org. Koenen said anonymous tips can be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News he is also aware of the case and asked people to call police “immediately” if they know where Chloe is.