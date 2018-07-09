Topeka police officer gets more than 3 million views on lip sync tribute to fallen officers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Topeka Police Department) [ + - ] Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka police officer is going viral Sunday afternoon with a lip-sync challenge video with a unique spin.

Steven Block, who lip-synced to Cole Swindell's song "You Should Be Here," is also an honor guard and member of the Pipe and Drum Corps. He said recognizing the sacrifice of fallen law enforcement officers is a passion for him. He made the video with his daughter Delaney, who added in photos of officer funerals and memorials.

"As I watched the others, I realized I wanted to do something different and unique," Block said. "I wanted the video to be less about me and more about the fallen officers."

The video, which was posted July 6, has already hit 3.7 million views in two days. Block said he has also heard a very positive response from the community far and wide.

"The most powerful messages have been from surviving family members and spouses thanking me for the video," Block said. "I'm amazed by its reach and humbled by the response."

There is one takeaway Block hopes everyone gets from his video:

"Remember and honor the sacrifice of our fallen officers," Block said. "They all should be here."