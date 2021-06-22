Topeka UberEats driver forced to out himself as transgender, ACLU intervenes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The ACLU of Kansas is intervening after it said a Topeka UberEats driver was forced to out himself as transgender.

The organization said it sent a letter Monday on behalf of Laine Repic to the food delivery service. A spokesperson said Repic has tried repeatedly to update his driver profile through the company app so it would show his correct name and pronouns.

Repic first requested the change in April. UberEats said it would make the change to the account, but nothing came out of it. The next several attempts from Repic were ignored by the company.

In the letter, the ACLU of Kansas wrote Repic was forced to have his driver profile display his legal name, which he no longer uses and doesn’t match his gender. Because of this, Repic has already faced some consequences, according to the organization.

“Mr. Repic has experienced harassment and ridicule as a result: he has made deliveries where he has endured demeaning comments and felt fearful for his safety because his displayed name does not match his male gender or presentation. Mr. Repic believes that UberEats’ outing of his transgender status has led to decreased tips and ride opportunities, which are essential to him making money in this role. UberEats’ name display policy unnecessarily places drivers at risk.” ACLU of Kansas



As of Tuesday afternoon, UberEats has updated Repic’s profile. KSNT News is awaiting a response from UberEats as to why it took the company so long to comply.