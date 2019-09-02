Topeka woman in car with Kevin Hart during crash

FILE – In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka native was in the car with actor and comedian Kevin Hart when it crashed over the weekend.

Rebecca Broxterman was one of the three passengers involved in the crash around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said Jared Black, her fiance, was driving Hart’s vintage Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the car rolled into a ditch.

Black and Broxterman were trapped in the vehicle and Hart was able to free himself and returned home to get help, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Hart, Broxterman, and Black all survived the crash, but Black and Hart sustained back injuries and were taken to the hospital. Broxterman did not receive any significant injuries.

Kevin Hart’s wife said on Monday that her husband was “going to be just fine.”

The 31-year-old is a personal trainer in Los Angeles who has worked with celebrities, including Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish.

Broxterman is a former Topekan who went to school at Hayden High School and the University of Kansas before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 22.