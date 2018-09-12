Topeka Zoo says goodbye to Sunda the elephant

The Topeka Zoo has announced that they euthanized its oldest inhabitant Sunda the elephant due to her declining health.

The decision comes after Sunda was once again unable to get up and stand on her own.

On Monday, Sunda was unable to get up and had to be helped up by the Topeka Fire Department.

Sunda has had many health issues and recently underwent a medical procedure to evaluate a sore behind her ear that wasn't healing.

She had also been experiencing kidney issues and a mass in her reproductive system.

Sunda was 58 years old and has been at the Topeka Zoo for 52 years.