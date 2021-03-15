Tornado damages roofs, siding in Johnson County, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have rolled through the Kansas City area, spawning at least one tornado touchdown that damaged some homes and downed fences and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that law enforcement reported a tornado touched down Monday near 199th Street and Switzer Road in rural southeast Johnson County south of Overland Park, Kansas.

KMBC-TV reports about 20 homes had roofing and siding damage. Early television footage showed minor structural damage and other debris on the ground.