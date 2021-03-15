Tornado damages roofs, siding in Johnson County, Kansas

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have rolled through the Kansas City area, spawning at least one tornado touchdown that damaged some homes and downed fences and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that law enforcement reported a tornado touched down Monday near 199th Street and Switzer Road in rural southeast Johnson County south of Overland Park, Kansas.

KMBC-TV reports about 20 homes had roofing and siding damage. Early television footage showed minor structural damage and other debris on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories