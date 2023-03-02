KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Highway patrol says a tractor trailer dragged an SUV along the southbound lanes of I-635 at State Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A terrifying situation on a Kansas City interstate Thursday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said a tractor-trailer dragged a black SUV along the southbound lanes of Interstate 635.

Troopers were called to I-635 near State Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, the tractor-trailer had stopped in the center lane with the SUV on its rear driver’s side. Investigators have not said how long the truck dragged the SUV.

At one point, the far two left southbound lanes were blocked. One lane since reopened, but traffic in the area remains heavy.

Emergency crews say they do not know of any reports of injuries.