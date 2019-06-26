Traffic stop leads to $1.2 million methamphetamine bust

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ford County Sheriff’s recovered over 70 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two Philadelphia men, charged with intent to distribute.

Nelson Alvarez-Castillo arrested in meth best estimated at $1.2 Million dollars.

(Ford County Sheriff’s Department)

Anthony Yapul arrested in meth best estimated at $1.2 Million dollars.

(Ford County Sheriff’s Department)

It happened on a stretch of US Highway 54 just east of Bucklin around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

Sherriffs made a routine traffic stop when a K-9 deputy smelled the odor of “raw marijuana” at the vehicle while speaking to the two occupants.

Deputy’s searched the vehicle locating packages containing approximately 70 lbs of crystal methamphetamine valued at an estimated $1.2 million dollars.

Occupants 30-year-old Nelson Alvarez-Castill and Anthony Yapul, 24-years old, both of Philadelphia, PA were arrested and taken to Ford County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case has been turned over to Ford County’s Attorney office for review and charging.