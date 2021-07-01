Trainer sent nude photos to Kansas high school student, report says

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Junction City High School athletic trainer accused of sexual exploitation of a child has now also lost his license, the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts announced Thursday.

Junction City police arrested Brandon M. Martino on Jan. 29 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors. According to Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, Geary County Schools USD 475 also suspended him from all Junction City High School duties until the completion of the police investigation.

The KSBHA said Martino violated the Athletic Trainers Licensure Act when it decided to suspend his license indefinitely. A report from the KSBHA said Martino was treating a student under 18 years old at Junction City High School and began sending the student “sexually explicit text messages” to their cellphone, including nude images of himself and a “video of himself masturbating.”

Licensee violated K.A.R. 100-69-7(a)(10) by committing acts of sexual abuse, misconduct, or other improper sexual contact that exploited the licensee-patient relationship.” Kansas State Board of Healing Arts

The report did not specify the student’s gender but did confirm they were under 18. It also indicated that investigators asked Martino what kind of photos went to the student, to which he confirmed “nudity.”

Eggleston previously told KSNT News he was entirely unaware of any prior complaints or knowledge regarding the charges against Martino.

“An individual is considered innocent until proven guilty,” Eggleston said. “We’re just basically trying to be good partners with our local officials to ensure that they have all of the resources that they need.”

KSNT News spoke in January with former students and parents of students at Junction City High School, who said they were shocked to hear the news and find out on social media. They said they wished the school district would have informed them of the situation earlier.