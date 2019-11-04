Live Now
Trial delayed over bomb plot for soldier said to be Satanist

Jarrett William Smith (Courtesy: WSAV)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge in Kansas has delayed the trial of an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors say is a Satanist hoping to overthrow the U.S. government and distributed information about building bombs.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Topeka on Monday granted a request from attorneys for Jarrett William Smith to postpone a trial from early December until at least mid-January. Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication.

His attorneys said they needed more time to review evidence.

Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He’s accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of a far-left-leaning “antifa” member.

Authorities say he also wanted to car bomb a major news organization.

