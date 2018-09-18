Trial for man accused of sexually assaulting Wichita girl begins
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old Wichita girl began Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors say Corbin Breitenbach broke into an apartment back in June of 2017. He choked a young girl to unconsciousness, and then he sexually attacked her.
Opening statements began in court. Breitenbach is representing himself. District Attorney Marc Bennett is prosecuting the case.
During testimony, the girl took the stand to testify that she was carried from the bedroom to the couch. She said the person told her to take off her shirt and then choked her until she passed out. She said she woke up back in bed.
Breitenbach is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.
