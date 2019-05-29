Tuttle Creek releases begin

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began increasing the release of water at Tuttle Creek Lake. The release should reach 15,000 cubic feet per second.

Runoff from rains this Memorial weekend are expected to fill the reservoir's remaining flood storage capacity.

They do not expect this increase to result in any flooding and have not issued any evacuation notices at this time.

Sirens near the dam and Rocky Ford Fishing Area will be sounded with each increase in release. If additional rain occurs, releases may be increased.