Two bicyclists identified after deadly crash near Medicine Lodge

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said two bicyclists are dead after a crash. 

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday evening just before sunset on U.S. 160 about a mile west of Medicine Lodge.

A crash report says the cyclists were riding eastbound on the highway when a car slammed into the back of them, killing 64-year-old Robert Christensen, of Medicine Lodge, and 56-year-old Thomas Foust, of West Columbia, South Carolina.

Troopers say Christensen died at a local hospital; Foust died at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

