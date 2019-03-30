Two bicyclists identified after deadly crash near Medicine Lodge
MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said two bicyclists are dead after a crash.
Troopers say the crash happened Thursday evening just before sunset on U.S. 160 about a mile west of Medicine Lodge.
A crash report says the cyclists were riding eastbound on the highway when a car slammed into the back of them, killing 64-year-old Robert Christensen, of Medicine Lodge, and 56-year-old Thomas Foust, of West Columbia, South Carolina.
Troopers say Christensen died at a local hospital; Foust died at the scene.
The 44-year-old driver of the car was not injured.
