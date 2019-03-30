Two bicyclists identified after deadly crash near Medicine Lodge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said two bicyclists are dead after a crash.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday evening just before sunset on U.S. 160 about a mile west of Medicine Lodge.

A crash report says the cyclists were riding eastbound on the highway when a car slammed into the back of them, killing 64-year-old Robert Christensen, of Medicine Lodge, and 56-year-old Thomas Foust, of West Columbia, South Carolina.

Troopers say Christensen died at a local hospital; Foust died at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the car was not injured.