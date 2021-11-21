Two dead after crash in Norton County

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men are dead following a crash in Norton County, Kansas.

Michael Dela Vega, 37, of Norton, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang with Andrew Campbell, 44, of Colby, in the front passenger seat.

The men were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on K-383. Dela Vega lost control of the car and struck a guard rail on the north side of the highway. They continued into the ditch north of K-383 and then into a field, rolling multiple times. The car came to a rest upside down facing northwest in the field.

The men were not wearing seatbelts.