Two dead in crash in Bonner Springs, police say

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Fatal crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) - Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Bonner Springs, Kansas according to police.

The crash occurred on Highway 32 westbound near 115th Street, police said.

Police, the fire department and ambulance crews were on the scene.

Around 4 p.m., Highway 32 westbound was reduced to one lane of traffic west of the entrance to the Lake of the Forest community, city officials said.

Late Wednesday, Bonner Springs Police identified the victims as Anthony Eisele, 34, and Amy Toth, 29, both from Kansas City, Kansas.

An initial investigation indicates the wreck involved just one car that was traveling westbound on K-32 when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.