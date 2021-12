SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A duo of earthquakes have been felt in Saline County on Saturday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was felt at 7:02 p.m. on Saturday night, followed by a 3.8 magnitude quake a little over an hour later at 8:09 p.m.

Earthquake map On Saturday evening

According to the USGS, Saline County has seen eight earthquakes above a 2.5 magnitude in the month of December.